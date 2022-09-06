Sydney Public High School Instals Fingerprint Scanners Outside Toilets To Deter Graffiti

Moorebank High School in Sydney has implemented a move that has upset parents and concerned privacy experts in the country after they unveiled they would use fingerprint scanners in bathrooms.

The decision to roll out the ‘toilet tech’ has shocked privacy experts who say there is no excuse to take biometric data from students who could be vulnerable to cyber attacks who want to obtain personal information.

Moorebank High principal Vally Grego wrote to parents earlier this year telling them that Posiflex Kiosks Biometrics would be rolled out this term. “The system will roll out in Term 3 for the external student toilets only,” she told parents earlier this year.

“We are introducing this system to monitor students’ movement during class time and to reduce the incidents of vandalism. We will then investigate the upgrade to the toilets.”

A parent with several children at the school stated they were not properly consulted about the decision; “There was only that tiny paragraph in the newsletter, no notes sent home, no email, only a focus group no one knew about... it wasn’t communicated properly by the school, there’s a real lack of transparency,” the parent said.

“It just feels a little extreme and concerning with the level of surveillance and data being collected about our children.”

Australian Privacy Foundation chair David Vaile said there are risks to creating a bank of biometric data, which could be used for identity theft in years to come. “The key thing is if the biometrics is abused, you have the minority report situation, you have a life long security hazard about your biometric identifier,” he said.

The Department of Education supports the move, with a spokesperson stating the measure was purely to prevent vandalism.

“Moorebank High School is not tracking how often students use the toilets. The record of who has entered the toilets is only accessed when instances of vandalism have been reported,” she said.

They disputed the notion from parents that they were not consulted, stating parents were consulted prior to the decision being made.