Sydney Private School Will Start Charging Students $20 If They Come To School With A Mullet

Waverley College has waged war against the mullet and other inappropriate hairstyles, including mohawks, buns, dreadlocks and even hairstyles using too much product.

Any pupil bold enough to walk through the school gates with an elaborate hairdo is to be sent to an on-site barber for an instant short back and sides, and their parents bills $20.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, the alternative option is for them to be sent home and think long and hard about how having a bit of extra hair at the back is likely to hinder their education. 

"If your son arrives at the college at the commencement of term 2 with a haircut that is not in line with college policy, he will either be sent home on his first day or we will have a hairdresser on site where he can receive a haircut at the cost of $20, charged to his school fees account,' a message from deputy principal Gabby Smith said, the Sydney Morning Herald reported.

Personally I’m not sure if someone’s haircut is detrimental to their education or job prospects, and the whole thing seems rather archaic.

One thing I do know though is that the real victim here is the school photos. The absence of outlandish hairstyles will be sorely missed when reflecting and mocking one another years after graduation.

Let the kids play. With their hair. 

