Sydney Pizzeria Sparks Debate Over The Fine Print Charges On Its Menu

Debate over a Sydney pizzeria’s fine print has erupted on social media, with some calling it excessive while others are understanding of the hospitality industry’s struggles.

A photo of the menu from Verace Pizzeria, an Italian restaurant in Northern Sydney, was posted on social media, with commenters quick to share their opinion on the list of charges.

“No split bills/ Variations will incur additional charges,” the fine print begins.

It advises there is a BYO corkage and cakeage fee as well as a ‘Dine In’ minimum charge of $20 per person.

“Bookings that arrive with reduced numbers will be charged $30 for each ‘no show’,” the menu says.

“This is calculated from the average spend per customer.”

One commenter reminded people that many restaurants have a small margin for profit.

“It’s made me realise just how hard these independents work,” they said.

“These guys are not Starbucks, the margins I imagine are only getting smaller as the price of fresh produce inflates … and people are spending less as times get tougher,” they continued.

“Finally, in my experience, this type of small print on the back of a menu is rarely enforced unless people are really taking the piss.”

Another person said it is “not common, but if the place is small and people are coming for a chat then it makes sense”.

