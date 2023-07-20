Sydney 'Parklets' On The Cards To Improve Inner-City Streets

Before you ask, parklets are pop-up markets, art exhibitions, stalls, and a world of other fun activities that can fit into a space that was once used for parking.

And while it’s a fantastic idea, I cannot help but think that this was concocted by someone who’s never struggled to find a parking spot in Sydney or, indeed, in any busy city.

That frustration when you’re searching for a space and then you see one, only to discover upon approach that’s in fact occupied by a smart car you couldn’t see from your previous position, that rage you feel when that happens will now be accompanied with confusion as you scream into the steering wheel, “Who puts a herb garden in a car parking space!?”

Who indeed. Well, leading urbanists believe that such spaces are an innovative way to improve inner city suburbs where many people don’t have gardens.

“It’s about injecting the public good back into public space,” Alison Lee, director at urban planning consultancy Urbis, told The Guardian.

“It’s about creating interest and vibrancy in really dense areas where people might not have heaps of green space or backyards,” she said.

“It’s about having these little pocket-sized opportunities for greenery, for meeting your neighbours.”

The birth of the parklet, or at least the popularisation of them, was during the pandemic, and today, many still persist in some areas of Sydney and Melbourne.

They were to help businesses continue trading during lockdowns when restrictions would have seen indoor gatherings cease.

Personally, I’m all for it. Kinda. I mean if I’m driving around desperately trying to find a parking space only to be thwarted by some guy growing onions, I may be a little annoyed.