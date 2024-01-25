The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Sydney Opera House Lights Up With Historical Indigenous Figures As Thousands Protest Australia Day

Sydney Opera House Lights Up With Historical Indigenous Figures As Thousands Protest Australia Day

Sydney's opera house has been illuminated with images recognising Indigenous historical figures, and Melbourne has hosted its annual smoking ceremony and yarning circle to launch Australia Day.

Governor-General David Hurley has meanwhile urged the nation to focus on the things that unite in the face of another January 26 destined to be marked by protest as well as celebration and new beginnings.

Delivering his final Australia Day address Mr Hurley reflected on the words of noted Queensland poet and novelist David Malouf.

"Australia is still revealing itself to us and we are all part of its evolving story," he said.

"That journey and how we deal with other issues where there are strongly held, differing views in our community, will help determine the Australia that reveals itself."

The governor-general implored all Australians to reflect on the things that unite us no matter how they spend their Australia Day.

Happy Hour Not So Happy As Club Bans Patrons Having Multiple Drinks
NEXT STORY

Happy Hour Not So Happy As Club Bans Patrons Having Multiple Drinks

Advertisement

Related Articles

Happy Hour Not So Happy As Club Bans Patrons Having Multiple Drinks

Happy Hour Not So Happy As Club Bans Patrons Having Multiple Drinks

Happy hour at St George Motor Boat Club in Sydney's south has turned sour thanks to its 'no drink stacking' rule.
Microsoft Upsets Customers by Changing Their Font After 17 Years

Microsoft Upsets Customers by Changing Their Font After 17 Years

If you are a Microsoft Office user, and you don’t like change, you’re going to absolutely hate this news.
Bob The Builder Is Hitting The Big Screen, With Jennifer Lopez Set To Direct The Movie

Bob The Builder Is Hitting The Big Screen, With Jennifer Lopez Set To Direct The Movie

We bet no one had this on their 2024 bingo cards, but it’s just been announced that Jennifer Lopez will produce an animated Bob The Builder movie with Mattel.
Passenger Discovers The One Word You Shouldn’t Say On A Cruise Is ‘Titanic’

Passenger Discovers The One Word You Shouldn’t Say On A Cruise Is ‘Titanic’

In an incredibly awkward moment, one Ultimate World Cruise passenger learned the hard way that you should not say the word ‘Titanic’ when on a cruise.
Explicit Deepfake Images Of Taylor Swift Go Viral, Sparking Outrage

Explicit Deepfake Images Of Taylor Swift Go Viral, Sparking Outrage

Non-consensual AI-generated explicit images of Taylor Swift went viral on X, circulating for nearly a day before being removed from the platform.