Sydney Opera House Lights Up With Historical Indigenous Figures As Thousands Protest Australia Day

Governor-General David Hurley has meanwhile urged the nation to focus on the things that unite in the face of another January 26 destined to be marked by protest as well as celebration and new beginnings.

Delivering his final Australia Day address Mr Hurley reflected on the words of noted Queensland poet and novelist David Malouf.

"Australia is still revealing itself to us and we are all part of its evolving story," he said.

"That journey and how we deal with other issues where there are strongly held, differing views in our community, will help determine the Australia that reveals itself."

The governor-general implored all Australians to reflect on the things that unite us no matter how they spend their Australia Day.