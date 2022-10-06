The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Sydney On Track For Wettest Year On Record As NSW Prepares For More Flooding

Sydney On Track For Wettest Year On Record As NSW Prepares For More Flooding

Large parts of western New South Wales are on flood alert, while Sydney is on the cusp of recording its wettest year on record.

The city is on track to exceed the previous annual record of 2194mm of rain by the weekend, reaching 2157.2mm on Thursday morning.

Sydney is 27mm away from the 1950 record.

The city has been breaking monthly rain records during the year, with Sydney having its wettest July on record this year after only two weeks, passing the 1950 record of 336.1mm on the way to a total of 404mm.

March also broke a 1942 record of 521.4mm when 554mm fell.

"We have seen some pretty isolated falls above 50mm across NSW, but the heaviest falls are along the coast," Bureau of Meteorology senior forecaster Jonathan How told ABC TV on Thursday.

Across inland NSW, there are severe weather warnings for heavy rain and thunderstorms for most of the week.

Much of the state will see showers and thunderstorms on Thursday afternoon, with the southwest set for severe storms, heavy rainfall, possible hail and damaging winds.

The deluge will see rivers on and west of the Great Dividing Range hit by moderate to major flooding, affecting towns including Tamworth, Dubbo and Bathurst.

Many NSW towns are dealing with renewed flooding, including the town of Warren, where major flooding is occurring again on the Macquarie River.

Minor flooding is predicted on Thursday in western Sydney's Hawkesbury-Nepean region.

AAP with The Project.

Mortgage Expert Advises Against Joke Money Transfer Descriptions
NEXT STORY

Mortgage Expert Advises Against Joke Money Transfer Descriptions

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Mortgage Expert Advises Against Joke Money Transfer Descriptions

    Mortgage Expert Advises Against Joke Money Transfer Descriptions

    A mortgage advisor advises against using fake funny references when transferring money to friends.
    Chef Goes Viral After Praising Coles For Their New “Wheely Baskets”, Only To Later Realise Her Mistake

    Chef Goes Viral After Praising Coles For Their New “Wheely Baskets”, Only To Later Realise Her Mistake

    A popular Sydney chef has gone viral after mistaking a shopping basket rack for a “wheely basket” at a local Coles.
    American Columnist Believes Adults Should Never Give Kids High Fives

    American Columnist Believes Adults Should Never Give Kids High Fives

    In news that is going to give childless uncles no moves when talking awkwardly with their nieces and nephews, one American columnist believes that adults shouldn't give High Fives to children.
    The Internet Has Been Left Baffled By 162-Year-Old Painting Where A Woman Appears To Be Holding A Smartphone

    The Internet Has Been Left Baffled By 162-Year-Old Painting Where A Woman Appears To Be Holding A Smartphone

    A famous painting from 1860 has left the internet confused after many believe the woman portrayed in the artwork is holding an object that looks eerily like a smartphone.
    Google Trends Show Aussies Want To Know About Time Travel, Covid And When Will The Rain Stop

    Google Trends Show Aussies Want To Know About Time Travel, Covid And When Will The Rain Stop

    Google has released the things Australians have been searching for the past 20 years, and it turns out we can't get enough of COVID news, weather forecasts and tips on how to cook a Tomahawk steak.