Sydney On Track For Wettest Year On Record As NSW Prepares For More Flooding

The city is on track to exceed the previous annual record of 2194mm of rain by the weekend, reaching 2157.2mm on Thursday morning.

Sydney is 27mm away from the 1950 record.

The city has been breaking monthly rain records during the year, with Sydney having its wettest July on record this year after only two weeks, passing the 1950 record of 336.1mm on the way to a total of 404mm.

March also broke a 1942 record of 521.4mm when 554mm fell.

"We have seen some pretty isolated falls above 50mm across NSW, but the heaviest falls are along the coast," Bureau of Meteorology senior forecaster Jonathan How told ABC TV on Thursday.

Across inland NSW, there are severe weather warnings for heavy rain and thunderstorms for most of the week.

Much of the state will see showers and thunderstorms on Thursday afternoon, with the southwest set for severe storms, heavy rainfall, possible hail and damaging winds.

The deluge will see rivers on and west of the Great Dividing Range hit by moderate to major flooding, affecting towns including Tamworth, Dubbo and Bathurst.

Many NSW towns are dealing with renewed flooding, including the town of Warren, where major flooding is occurring again on the Macquarie River.

Minor flooding is predicted on Thursday in western Sydney's Hawkesbury-Nepean region.

AAP with The Project.