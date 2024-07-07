Sydney Nightclub Giving Patrons Stickers To Cover Up Their Phone Cameras

Following in the footsteps of European clubs like Berghain in Berlin and Hi in Ibiza, Chinese Laundry in Sydney’s CBD is offering patrons stickers to cover up their phone cameras upon entry.

The legendary nightclub has hosted huge Aussie acts like Flume and Dom Dolla, and recently kickstarted a new era when they reopened after a four-year hiatus.

Nick van Tiel, Merivale’s head of music and nightlife, told the Sydney Morning Herald that the club’s approach was inspired by similar policies abroad. While these stickers, resembling laundry instructions with a phone and a cross, are optional, the response has been overwhelmingly positive, especially among Gen Z club-goers.

Van Tiel noted, “It’s encouraging to see the community embrace this concept and focus on just enjoying themselves rather than taking photos with flash, which affects the lighting that we’ve specifically designed for the club.”

Commenting on the no phone trend, Mick Gibb, CEO of the Night Time Industries Association, said, “It’s been fairly common around the world in other nightclubs for some time. If it encourages community building it could be a good thing.”

However, not all venues are keen to adopt this policy. The Burdekin Hotel's general manager, Aran Tanaka Van de Ven, expressed skepticism, noting that smartphones are deeply ingrained in people’s lives and can sometimes enhance the atmosphere, especially for performers.

However, Tanaka Van de Ven also acknowledged the safety benefits of discouraging phones, particularly for queer events, where a ban on cameras might help patrons feel safer from public scrutiny.

Josh, co-founder of the nightlife social media channel Bondi Lines, said that while the stickers were well received, he didn't see excessive phone use as a significant issue in nightclubs. “The only time people are using their phones at nightlife events is when people are at massive events, or live music. On the average night out, there’s not a problem.”