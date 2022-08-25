The Project

Sydney Nightclub Bans ‘Staring From Afar’ Without Consent, To Make Their Venue A Safer Space

Darlinghurst nightclub, Club 77, unveiled a new policy which will forbid individuals from causing discomfort by prolonged staring from across the venue, in an attempt to create a safer environment for patrons.

A Sydney nightclub has received mixed opinions after unveiling a new Safety and Harassment policy which will prevent patrons from excessively staring at others.

Darlinghurst institution Club 77 unveiled the new policy earlier this month.

The venue will have a dedicated “Safety Officer” every shift in a pink fluoro vest who will deal with complaints which breach entry rules.

To clarify what is meant by staring, the venue described the outlawed behaviour as “For example, staring at someone from afar. If the attention you are giving someone is unwarranted, that is considered harassment,” the rules state.

The policy stipulates that security would kick out any patron who made another guest “feel uncomfortable” through their behaviour and may also call the police.

Dane Gorrel, owner of Club 77 stated the rules did not come into effect following any specific incident, and simply wanted to be proactive.

Gorrel states he implemented the policy in hopes to educate young people after the club extended its opening hours until 4am seven days a week earlier this year.

“There are a lot of young people starting to come to this venue, a lot more than we’ve seen in the past, basically it is our way of being able to educate new people coming to the venue about our values and what we stand for,” he said.

“Someone could stare at someone and make them feel uncomfortable, they could be staring at them for quite some time. “People want to go out, they want to feel safe, they don’t want people chasing after them, the response to it has been extremely positive.” he said.

