Sydney Named 10th Most Instagrammable City In The World

Travel company Big 7 Travel has just released their complete list of the 50 most Instagrammable cities in the world for 2023, and one Aussie city has cracked the top 10.

Narrowly beating out the likes of Tokyo (14th) and the Maldives (16th), Sydney has claimed the title of the 10th most Instagrammable city in the world.

While many of us Aussies may not agree that Sydney is the most Instagrammable city in the country, the numbers don’t lie.

The list, compiled by the travel team at Big 7 Travel, was based on the total number of Instagram hashtags and TikTok views.

Sydney landed 10th on the list with over 35 million Instagram hashtags and a massive 15 billion views on TikTok.

“With its combination of iconic architecture, beautiful beaches, and picturesque parks, it’s no surprise that Sydney has a total of 15,135,638,423 hashtags on Instagram and TikTok,” Big 7 Travel wrote.

“The city is home to the famous Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge, both of which offer stunning views and make for perfect photo opportunities.

“But Sydney is not just famous for its architectural landmarks; it is also home to some of the most beautiful beaches and parks in the world.”

No other Aussie city came close to Sydney, with none managing to crack the top 50.

Taking out the top spot on the list, at no surprise to anyone, is Milan, with over 22 million Instagram hashtags and a whopping 97 billion views on TikTok.

“The city offers iconic landmarks and fashionable neighbourhoods for the perfect photo backdrop – no matter your niche. The Duomo di Milano, a 14th-century gothic cathedral, is a must-see, with its ornate façade and spires making it stunning for photos. In 2023, Milan remains a top destination for Instagrammable places,” the travel team wrote.