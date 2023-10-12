The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Sydney Man Causes Outrage After Charging Housemates Higher Rent To Work From Home

Sydney Man Causes Outrage After Charging Housemates Higher Rent To Work From Home

A Sydney man has caused outrage after asking how much of a rent increase he should charge his housemate who works from home.

The man claimed that the housemate works out the communal areas because their bedroom is too small for a desk, resulting in the space being "out of bounds" during their office hours.

"What kind of rent adjustment would be fair? Keen to know what other share houses do," the leaseholder asked in a post on Reddit. 

The post drew the ire of commenters, who dubbed the man as "greedy", noting that he lived in Sydney's inner west, where rents are already steep.

​​"They pay rent - that's the entire apartment. Not to be forced to live, eat, breathe, work from home in their room to satisfy you," wrote one furious woman. 

"What next, charge extra rent if they come home at 3 am once a month," asked another.

The man was quick to defend himself, claiming that the living areas being out of bounds during the day puts other housemates out, stopping them being able to "watch Netflix". 

The poster also noted that some of the housemates work evenings or fluctuating hours at hospitality jobs, that means their leisure time is during the day. 

"I do think working from the lounge room takes away from the amenity of the place," he said. 

Others backed the man, agreeing that someone using the communal space for 40 hours a week means it's no longer communal, and should be paid for as such. 

Pop Star Vanessa Amorosi Gives Evidence In Supreme Court Case Against Her Mother
NEXT STORY

Pop Star Vanessa Amorosi Gives Evidence In Supreme Court Case Against Her Mother

Advertisement

Related Articles

Pop Star Vanessa Amorosi Gives Evidence In Supreme Court Case Against Her Mother

Pop Star Vanessa Amorosi Gives Evidence In Supreme Court Case Against Her Mother

Australian performer Vanessa Amorosi claims she had no control over her finances because her mother took over early in her career under the guise of protecting her.
ASIO Warns Of “Opportunistic Violence” Amid Israel-Hamas Conflict

ASIO Warns Of “Opportunistic Violence” Amid Israel-Hamas Conflict

As the conflict in Israel and Gaza enters its sixth day, ASIO has warned communities in Australia of “opportunistic violence” as a result of the Hamas-Israel war.
San Francisco Bottomless Brunch Fans To Be Fined If They Throw Up Their Mimosas

San Francisco Bottomless Brunch Fans To Be Fined If They Throw Up Their Mimosas

A restaurant in California has warned brunch patrons that if they throw up after going too hard on the mimosas, they will be hit with a $50 cleaning fee.
UK’s Most Remote Inhabited Island Is Looking For A Deckhand, Paying AUD$47K A Year

UK’s Most Remote Inhabited Island Is Looking For A Deckhand, Paying AUD$47K A Year

A job on the UK’s most remote inhabited island is a dream for anyone wanting a bit of peace and quiet.
Couple On Cute Romantic Getaway Report They Saw Bigfoot On Their Travels

Couple On Cute Romantic Getaway Report They Saw Bigfoot On Their Travels

A couple enjoying a romantic getaway in Colorado has reported capturing footage of the legendary creature known as Bigfoot.