Sydney Man Causes Outrage After Charging Housemates Higher Rent To Work From Home

The man claimed that the housemate works out the communal areas because their bedroom is too small for a desk, resulting in the space being "out of bounds" during their office hours.

"What kind of rent adjustment would be fair? Keen to know what other share houses do," the leaseholder asked in a post on Reddit.

The post drew the ire of commenters, who dubbed the man as "greedy", noting that he lived in Sydney's inner west, where rents are already steep.

​​"They pay rent - that's the entire apartment. Not to be forced to live, eat, breathe, work from home in their room to satisfy you," wrote one furious woman.

"What next, charge extra rent if they come home at 3 am once a month," asked another.

The man was quick to defend himself, claiming that the living areas being out of bounds during the day puts other housemates out, stopping them being able to "watch Netflix".

The poster also noted that some of the housemates work evenings or fluctuating hours at hospitality jobs, that means their leisure time is during the day.

"I do think working from the lounge room takes away from the amenity of the place," he said.

Others backed the man, agreeing that someone using the communal space for 40 hours a week means it's no longer communal, and should be paid for as such.