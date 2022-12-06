Sydney Grocer Stuns Shoppers After Adding Surcharge To Cold Drinks

But, one Aussie shopper has discovered that there’s a price to pay for ready-to-go cold beverages.

Posting their discovery to Reddit, the user shared a photo of grocer CitiSuper where the shop had advertised a surcharge for beverages in the drinks fridge.

“Surcharge for cold drinks,” they wrote online. “I guess that’s a new one (at least for me).”

“Surcharge for cold drink,” the notice read. “20 cents ($0.20) for under 1.5Lt. 50 cents ($0.50) for above 1.5Lt.”

Some in the comments of the thread were surprised by the surcharge, but many were quick to point out that the major supermarkets also add a surcharge; they just don’t advertise it.

“Woolies and coles do this just without the sign. Ever noticed how expensive a Pepsi is from the fridge instead of the shelf?” one user explained.

“Pretty average, nice of them to actually advertise it at least. Go check the price difference of a warm 2L bottle of coke on the shelf at colesworth vs the price of a cold one from the same store,” another said

A third commented: “Woolies and coles do this just without the sign. Ever noticed how expensive a Pepsi is from the fridge instead of the shelf?”