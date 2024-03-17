The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Sydney Family Told To Pay $180 For Newborn Baby’s Ticket To P!nk Concert

Sydney Family Told To Pay $180 For Newborn Baby’s Ticket To P!nk Concert

A Sydney family was outraged after they were told they had to purchase a full-price adult ticket for $180 for their newborn baby to attend a P!nk concert.

Speaking to 7News.com.au, an anonymous Sydney man explained that he had approached Accor Stadium inquiring whether it was necessary to buy a $180 ticket for their nine-week-old baby to attend P!nk’s show.

He had also asked Accor, via Facebook Messenger, if it was okay to bring a nappy bag to the stadium, as the venue has restrictions on what attendees are allowed to bring inside.

“Can you tell me whether we will be allowed to bring a nappy bag? Also, just confirming she won’t need a ticket?” he said in the message.

“There is no issue bringing a nappy bag, but all attendees must have a ticket to enter, regardless of age,” was their reply.

The man replied, “This is a sold-out event and a ticket for a nine-week-old that can’t see or even sit is required?”

Accor stated that was correct, and the age policy was set by the promoter of P!nk’s show.

The man and his family had purchased the tickets in early 2023 and did not plan on taking their newborn.

He said they had no choice but to bring the baby as their whole family was attending the show and they did not feel comfortable leaving the baby with anyone else.

“We found it disgraceful that a baby had to purchase a ticket when they were going to be in a baby carrier or on my sister’s chest,” he told 7News.com.au.

He also revealed that they had taken their newborn with them to see the Jonas Brothers at Qudos Bank Arena in early March, adding that the venue was “accommodating and supportive.”

After the man approached the media outlet, Accor then allowed the baby in free of charge while also upgrading their tickets as well as giving them parking closer to the stadium.

Royal Baby Name ‘Kate’ Declines In Popularity Amid Fallout Of ‘Photogate’ Drama
NEXT STORY

Royal Baby Name ‘Kate’ Declines In Popularity Amid Fallout Of ‘Photogate’ Drama

Advertisement

Related Articles

Royal Baby Name ‘Kate’ Declines In Popularity Amid Fallout Of ‘Photogate’ Drama

Royal Baby Name ‘Kate’ Declines In Popularity Amid Fallout Of ‘Photogate’ Drama

The recent controversy surrounding Princess Kate and her photoshopped Mother's Day photo has had a significant impact on the reputation of the senior members of the Royal Family.
Sydney Boys High School Reported To Be Charging Students To Receive Report Cards

Sydney Boys High School Reported To Be Charging Students To Receive Report Cards

It has been reported Sydney Boys High School has been contacted by the education department after issuing a notice to parents that if they want their kid’s report cards sent home, they need to settle their bill.
Study Suggests Playing Musical Instruments Can Lead to Better Memory

Study Suggests Playing Musical Instruments Can Lead to Better Memory

A new study has revealed that those who play a musical instrument tend to have better working memory and executive function than those who do not.
Cara Delevingne’s Cats Survive Fire That Destroyed Her $7 Million LA Home

Cara Delevingne’s Cats Survive Fire That Destroyed Her $7 Million LA Home

Firefighters were able to rescue Cara Delevingne’s two cats from her burning home after a blaze destroyed her $7 million home in Los Angeles.
Top End Prepares For Wild Weather As Tropical Cyclone Megan Nears

Top End Prepares For Wild Weather As Tropical Cyclone Megan Nears

Top End residents have been warned to expect days of wild weather as Tropical Cyclone Megan moves towards the coast.