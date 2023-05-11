The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Sydney Family Advertises Job For Full-Time Cat Nanny And They Only Want Serious Applicants

Sydney Family Advertises Job For Full-Time Cat Nanny And They Only Want Serious Applicants

A Sydney family is on the hunt for a full-time Nanny to join them in their home… to take care of their cat.

The job was posted on Seek, asking people if they would like to be a Nanny for their 'amazing cat.'

The ad read, "Don't miss this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to look after one pet full time and only focus on the care and love of one cat."

It went on to say, "This is a private role based within the Eastern Suburbs area working for a busy family as a Pet Nanny/Carer. This position will require someone who is available to live-in full-time and stay home to look after the most beloved, gorgeous cat in Australia."

"You will be provided with your own room and all facilities within a wonderful and beautiful house. This position would suit a single person only that does not have their own pet given it is a live-in position."

The Double Bay-based job also asked that 'only serious candidates apply'.

Australians With 'Perfect Skin' Could Still Be At Risk Of Cancer, Study Finds
NEXT STORY

Australians With 'Perfect Skin' Could Still Be At Risk Of Cancer, Study Finds

Advertisement

Related Articles

Australians With 'Perfect Skin' Could Still Be At Risk Of Cancer, Study Finds

Australians With 'Perfect Skin' Could Still Be At Risk Of Cancer, Study Finds

Australians with "perfect" skin unmarked by freckles or blemishes could still be at risk of sun-damaged DNA mutations that trigger cancer, a study has found.
New Figures Show Rentals Up 11% Over Last Year, Sydney Now Averaging $711 A Week

New Figures Show Rentals Up 11% Over Last Year, Sydney Now Averaging $711 A Week

The average Sydney renter is now paying $711 a week to keep a roof over their head with the price expected to spiral further as landlords pass on the latest interest rate increase.
Violent Fans Could Face Lifetime Bans Under Crackdown By Multiple Sporting Codes

Violent Fans Could Face Lifetime Bans Under Crackdown By Multiple Sporting Codes

Violent fans and spectators could cop a lifetime ban from multiple sporting codes under a sweeping crackdown by the New South Wales Government to stamp out bad behaviour.
Civil Jury Finds Donald Trump Sexually Abused Woman 30 Years Ago

Civil Jury Finds Donald Trump Sexually Abused Woman 30 Years Ago

A civil jury in New York has unanimously found that former U.S. President Donald Trump sexually abused magazine columnist E Jean Carroll in a department store dressing room almost 30 years ago.
‘Beetlejuice 2’ Is Officially Coming To Cinemas In 2024, With 'Wednesday' Star Jenna Ortega Set To Feature

‘Beetlejuice 2’ Is Officially Coming To Cinemas In 2024, With 'Wednesday' Star Jenna Ortega Set To Feature

Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice… Did that work?