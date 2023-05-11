Sydney Family Advertises Job For Full-Time Cat Nanny And They Only Want Serious Applicants

The job was posted on Seek, asking people if they would like to be a Nanny for their 'amazing cat.'

The ad read, "Don't miss this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to look after one pet full time and only focus on the care and love of one cat."

It went on to say, "This is a private role based within the Eastern Suburbs area working for a busy family as a Pet Nanny/Carer. This position will require someone who is available to live-in full-time and stay home to look after the most beloved, gorgeous cat in Australia."

"You will be provided with your own room and all facilities within a wonderful and beautiful house. This position would suit a single person only that does not have their own pet given it is a live-in position."

The Double Bay-based job also asked that 'only serious candidates apply'.