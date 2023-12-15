Sydney Endures Hottest Start To Summer On Record

With an average maximum temperature of 29.5 degrees over the past fortnight, the record-high start to Summer was caused by lingering hot air over the east of Australia, formed by a stagnant area of high pressure.

According to Weatherzone, abnormally warm water in the Tasman Sea has also prevented the coastal city from cooling.

There is little reprieve in sight for the harbour city, with maximum temperatures forecast to hit between 27 and 33 degrees until mid-next week.

The previous record of 28.9 degrees was set in the first fortnight of summer in 1976. Records at Sydney’s Observatory Hill date back to 1859.