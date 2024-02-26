Sydney Couple Celebrate Their Nuptials With The Ultimate KFC-Themed Wedding

Speaking to The Daily Telegraph, Thanh Huyng and Brian Tran won the KFC wedding after entering a competition by the fast food retailer last year.

After tying the knot at the Sydney Opera House, they had a fried chicken picnic at Bennelong Park before moving the celebrations to Cabra-Vale Diggers for a reception, which was also catered with KFC goods.

Guests wore chicken suits, and were gifted personalised KFC buckets as well.

The bucket theme didn’t end there, with Huyng throwing a bucket instead of the bouquet, and their wedding cake shaped to look like fried chicken in a KFC bucket.

“We were already planning our wedding and had already set the date for Valentine’s Day,” Huyng told The Daily Telegraph.

“A KFC wedding was just a dream for us, so when we saw heard about the competition we had to enter but definitely didn’t expect to win.”

Tran said the KFC had worked to make sure the theme was able to be tied in with the traditions of their families as well.

“There was some uncertainty about how things would turn out but KFC made us feel at ease,” he said.

“We were worried some of our older relatives would be against the idea but the team were able to tie things in so well with our Asian traditions and catering needs. In the end, those older relatives we were worried about grabbed most of the KFC buckets to go.”

Image: KFC