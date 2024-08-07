The Project

Sydney Councils Refuse Calls To Immediately Alert Drivers Of Ticketless Parking Fines

Ticketless parking fines have exploded in use in NSW, with some councils refusing calls to alert drivers immediately that they've been fined.

Nearly 822,000 ticketless parking fines were issued in the year to June, up 49 per cent on the prior year.

Under the system introduced by the previous coalition state government, councils can issue fines without first giving drivers an immediate notification at the time the parking infringement is identified.

This makes gathering evidence difficult, reduces the impact of a fine to act as a deterrent, and means a driver could receive multiple infringements for parking in the same spot before receiving a notification, the NSW government said.

Since concerns were highlighted in March, 30 councils have stated they have or will leave instant, on-the-spot notifications for drivers, such as a paper card.

But some councils have told the government they won't shift unless compelled by law.

Finance Minister Courtney Houssos urged a "common-sense fix" before it got to the point of changing legislation.

"Councils should come to the table and deliver a solution which embraces transparency and fairness," she said on Wednesday.

"If councils aren't willing to provide a common-sense fix, the NSW government will step in and use our policy levers to ensure the ticketless parking fine system meets community expectations."

The ticketless fine system began as a trial in May 2020, before being expanded to more councils in December 2020.

With AAP.

