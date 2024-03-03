Sydney Councils Changing Restrictions To Revitalise Night Life

However, the effort to relax rules on outdoor dining areas, small bars and performance venues, is facing resistance from local residents concerned about safety, noise, and antisocial behaviour.

Bondi Junction is at the forefront of this transformation. Businesses will soon be allowed to trade until 3 am, seven days a week, with the hopes that Oxford Street Mall will become a bustling night-time hub. Waverley Council, spearheading the initiative, is considering various factors including liquor licences, outdoor dining permits, and venue sound management.

Waverly Mayor Paula Masselos emphasised the importance of reflecting the eastern suburbs' status as a world-famous tourist destination, stating, "It should not be a ghost town once people leave the office for the day."

Drawing inspiration from successful night-time economies in cities like Melbourne, London, and Paris, Waverley Liberal councillor Leon Goltsman supports the extended trading hours. However, Goltsman also acknowledged the challenge of overcoming community resistance to change, particularly concerns about noise and safety.

While Bondi Junction residents like Simon Rowell welcome the prospect of more evening options, including laid-back dinners and live music, he also has reservations about extending trading hours until 3 am, especially on weekdays. “We would also be concerned if this led to a rise in antisocial behaviour, excessive noise or people to feel less safe living in the area,” he said.

Recent reforms by the NSW government have allowed venues that offer live music or entertainment to trade later. Night-time Economy Minister John Graham sees extended trading hours as a way to shape Bondi Junction's night-time scene in a positive way, echoing the success of Enmore's entertainment precinct.

With any luck, these new measures will be a success and Sydney can join the ranks of the world's greatest cities, instead of turning in for a kip as soon as the sun goes down.