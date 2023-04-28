Sydney Council Slammed For Name Change Proposal That Could Cost Ratepayers $350,000

The Liverpool City Council has passed a proposal to change its name to ‘City of Liverpool’, according to local newspaper the Liverpool Leader.

Councillors voted on the name change as a bid to position the Liverpool city as the third CBD of Sydney, joining the City of Sydney and the City of Parramatta.

But Labor MP and councillor Charishma Kaliyanda slammed the proposal as an “exercise in vanity rather than something driven by public reason” and told the Liverpool Leader she had voted against the proposal.

Kaliyanda said instead of the morning going towards changes to signage, it would be better spent on upgrades to community facilities.

Liverpool’s Liberal Mayor Ned Mannoun said the change would recognise Liverpool as “a tier two CBD”.

“(Liverpool) is the gateway city of the new airport and over $20 billion worth of new infrastructure,” Mannoun told the Liverpool Leader.

“In recognising a local GDP of over $12 billion, Liverpool should be recognised as a city much like Parramatta was recognised as the City of Parramatta several years ago.”

Image: Getty/Liverpool City Council