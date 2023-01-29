The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Sydney Commuters Warned To 'Brace For Chaos' From Monday

Sydney Commuters Warned To 'Brace For Chaos' From Monday

Sydney commuters are being told to "brace for chaos" as unions claim operators will cancel thousands of bus trips across the city from Monday.

Premier Dominic Perrottet has sought to blame the unions despite workers not holding any actions on Monday.

The Rail, Tram and Bus Union (RTBU) is blaming the privatisation of the state network, leaving the industry struggling to attract and retain drivers.

The cancellations cover regions north, northwest, south and southwest of downtown Sydney, including the Northern Beaches, eastern suburbs and inner west.

Mr Perrottet said the franchising of the city's buses was working and that previous actions by unions led to the reduced services.

"What we need today is maturity from the union movement," he said on Sunday.

"Don't play games and inconvenience the people of NSW."

RTBU tram and bus division president Peter Grech said the state government's privatisation of the bus network had been an "absolute disaster".

"Commuters should brace for chaos at our bus stops from Monday as the NSW government axes thousands of trips in an attempt to deal with the fallout of its bus privatisation," Mr Grech said.

"We're already seeing incredibly large queues at bus stops, but that will get much worse on Monday when services are axed, many people return to work and kids return to school."

While the union is laying the blame at the state government's feet, they are urging commuters to show respect to drivers.

"Bus drivers understand passengers' frustration because we're frustrated too," Mr Grech said.

"It's important to remember that it's not the drivers' fault that our bus services are being so poorly managed."

The warning from the union marks another stage in its long running spat with the Perrottet government, which has seen multiple strikes and union actions.

Transport officials forced the city's train network to shut down in February last year, locking out train drivers in the middle of industrial negotiations with unions.

Transport Minister David Elliott and Transport for NSW have been contacted for comment.

APP with The Project

Price Of Beer About To Go Up Because The Beer Tax Will Be Raised
NEXT STORY

Price Of Beer About To Go Up Because The Beer Tax Will Be Raised

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Price Of Beer About To Go Up Because The Beer Tax Will Be Raised

    Price Of Beer About To Go Up Because The Beer Tax Will Be Raised

    The Australian Taxation Ofiice has made one of the most un-Australian moves ever and raised the beer tax.
    Millions of RATs Due To Expire, Prompting Debate Over What Should Happen To Them

    Millions of RATs Due To Expire, Prompting Debate Over What Should Happen To Them

    Millions of COVID rapid antigen tests purchased by state and territory governments will expire in coming months, prompting debate about what to do with them.
    Marie Kondo Has Given Up On Tidying And Admits That Her House Is “Messy”

    Marie Kondo Has Given Up On Tidying And Admits That Her House Is “Messy”

    Marie Kondo has given up. The tidying up queen has admitted that her house is now messy.
    Deadly New Zealand Flood Crisis Spreads

    Deadly New Zealand Flood Crisis Spreads

    New Zealand's deadly flood emergency continues after heavy rainfall hit the country's north island, causing landslides, flash floods and knocking out roads.
    Search For Radioactive Capsule Continues In Western Australia

    Search For Radioactive Capsule Continues In Western Australia

    Authorities have launched an investigation to determine how a tiny but potentially deadly radioactive capsule got lost as it was transported from a West Australian Rio Tinto mine to Perth.