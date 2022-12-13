The Project

Sydney Bar Owner Bans Mariah Carey's 'All I Want For Christmas' From Being Played

A Sydney bar owner has banned Mariah Carey's Christmas Anthem 'All I Want For Christmas' from being played.

Simon Rose-Hopkins, the owner of country and western bar Jolene's, has also banned Michael Bublè from being played.

However, Simon assured his customers that he is not a grinch as there would be plenty of Christmas songs playing, just not the two artists.

'We are doing Christmas on steroids. We've got lights, reindeer, Christmas trees and Christmas cocktails like a Gingerbread Manhattan and a Pavlova Christmas slushie. We've got a Country Christmas playlist, but we won't be playing Mariah,' he told The Daily Telegraph on Monday. 

The pub will instead play Christmas songs from singers including Lee Kernaghan, Dolly Parton & Blake Shelton.

