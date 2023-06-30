The Project

Sydney Airport Cancel Nearly 100 Flights Due To Strong Winds On Eve Of State's School Holidays

Nearly 100 flights out of Sydney Airport have been cancelled or rescheduled due to strong wind concerns, causing chaos on the eve of the state's school holiday period.

Air traffic control advised Sydney Airport Friday morning it could only use one runway due to strong westerly winds forecast throughout the day, the last of the term for NSW public schools.

The cancelled flights will be spread throughout Friday as the airport tries to manage using its one east-west runway rather than twin north-south tarmacs.

An airport spokeswoman said there would be some flight delays and cancellations as a result of the weather conditions.

"Airlines are working hard to re-accommodate passengers and get them on their way," she said.

"If passengers have questions regarding the status of their flight, we encourage them to contact their airline."

The cancellations, representing roughly one in eight aircraft movements on Friday, did not affect international flights.

It comes a day after sickness among air traffic controllers affected services along the eastern seaboard.

The Project With AAP.

