Swiss Court Orders German Supermarket To Destroy Lindt-Like Chocolate Bunnies

After losing a ruling on a trademark case, the German chocolate maker has the option of melting down and reusing the offending choccy bunnies.

In news that's making the entire chocolate world snickers, Lindt & Sprüngli is celebrating a legal victory after the Swiss Federal Court ruled that it deserves protection from copycat (or, in this case, copybunny) products.

Lindt's iconic chocolate bunny, which is an Easter staple around the world, has fallen victim to similarly designed products from German chocolatier Lidl.

Lindt submitted surveys as part of its case showing that its Gold Bunny was well known to the public.

The federal court confirmed that the Lindt and Lidl rabbits were likely to be confused, even though there were some differences between them.

As a result of the ruling and much to Lindt's Turkish delight, Lidl must stop selling its version of the rabbit-shaped confectionery and destroy all its remaining stock.

The courts made it clear as part of their ruling that the destruction of the bunnies "...does not necessarily mean that the chocolate as such would have to be destroyed" - suggesting they could be melted down and reused somehow.

As a result, Lidl has hired a team of Oompa Loompas to handle the meltdown process.

Surprisingly, Lindt's chocolate bunny is no stranger to the courtroom.

Besides a hit-and-run involving the blue M&M, Lindt has been to court multiple times in recent years after they trademarked the three-dimensional shape of its bunny in 2001.

The issue of whether a chocolate bunny can be trademarked subsequently came before Europe's top court, the European court of justice, and Willy Wonka himself.

We've also heard reports of the Easter Bunny bringing a class action lawsuit against the chocolatier for using their likeness without permission.

We'll keep you updated as we know more.

