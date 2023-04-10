Swimming Instructor Reveals Why You Should Never Buy Your Kids Blue Bathing Suits

American mum and infant swimming instructor Nikki Scarnati has explained the unsafe reason why you should never buy your child a blue bathing suit.

Scarnati urged parents in a TikTok video to avoid dressing their young kids in blue bathing suits as they become harder to spot in the water.

“This is why you do not put your children in blue bathing suits,” said Scarnati, a certified infant swim instructor.

“So this is not a bathing suit my daughter wears on a regular basis. I bought it on clearance specifically for this example for parents who want to learn,” she explained as she filmed her daughter swimming in a blue bathing suit to demonstrate just how camouflaged she was underwater.

“Look how difficult it is to see her under the water,” Nikki said.

“And this is in calm water. This is not with a whole bunch of other kids playing, splashing around and having a good time.

“Even look in the sunlight; look how difficult it is to see her with the bathing suit on because it’s the same colour as our environment.

“So do not buy blue bathing suits, guys. Just don’t do it.”

Scarnati recommended putting your kids in bright colours as they will be easier to see.

Many lifeguards even took to the comments to support Nikki’s video, explaining why putting your kids in bright colours could help save their lives.

”As a lifeguard, it definitely helps having them in bright colours, especially if the pool is busy. Prevent the risk,” one user explained.

“This is absolutely right! Any shade of blue is difficult to see, and so is any light pastel colour in general,” said another.

A third explained: “Lifeguard of six years here - this is 10000 per cent on point! So many little ones are at risk when we have trouble seeing their full outlines. Please, parents, just go for the bright colours.”