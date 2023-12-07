The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Swim Instructor Reveals Important Reason Never To Buy Blue Cozzies For Kids

Swim Instructor Reveals Important Reason Never To Buy Blue Cozzies For Kids

A swimming instructor has shared a very important reason to never buy your children blue swimmers.

Nikki Scarnati posted the warning in a now-viral TikTok video explaining why dressing your kids in blue swimming costumes is very dangerous as it makes them difficult to spot when they’re underwater.

US-based Scarnati filmed her daughter in a blue cozzie to demonstrate how easily she camouflaged underwater.

“This is why you do not put your children in blue bathing suits,” she said in the video.

“So this is not a bathing suit my daughter wears on a regular basis. I bought it on clearance specifically for this example for parents who want to learn.

“Look how difficult it is to see her under the water. And this is in calm water, this is not with a whole bunch of other kids playing, splashing around and having a good time.

“Even look in the sunlight, look how difficult it is to see her with the bathing suit on because it’s the same colour as our environment.

“So do not buy blue bathing suits guys. Just don’t do it.”

Instead, Scarnati says to stick to bright, neon colours when buying swimming costumes for your children.

Many fellow lifeguards agreed with Scarnati’s lesson. “This is absolutely right! Any shade of blue is difficult to see, and so is any pastel light colour in general.”

”As a lifeguard, it definitely helps having them in bright colours especially if the pool is busy. Prevent the risk,” another lifeguard added.

@scarnati.swim Just dont do it! Why think about which bathing suits for the splash pad? Just buy bright ones!! ☀️☀️ #selfrescue #selfrescueswimming #selfrescueswim #watersafety #drowningpreventionawareness #springhillisd ♬ original sound - Nikki Scarnati
Statement From Food Standards Australia New Zealand Regarding Best Before Dates
NEXT STORY

Statement From Food Standards Australia New Zealand Regarding Best Before Dates

Advertisement

Related Articles

Statement From Food Standards Australia New Zealand Regarding Best Before Dates

Statement From Food Standards Australia New Zealand Regarding Best Before Dates

Statement From Food Standards Australia New Zealand Regarding Best Before Dates
McDonald’s Launches New Restaurant Called 'CosMcs', Serving “Otherworldly Beverage Creations”

McDonald’s Launches New Restaurant Called 'CosMcs', Serving “Otherworldly Beverage Creations”

McDonald's have unveiled its new restaurant CosMcs, which will focus on customisable beverages and offer an array of sweet and savoury snacks, with the first store set to open this month.
Survey Finds One In Five Men Are Wearing The Same Pair Of Underwear For A Whole Week

Survey Finds One In Five Men Are Wearing The Same Pair Of Underwear For A Whole Week

A new study has found that 20 per cent of British men are wearing the same pair of dirty underwear for an entire week, with 5 per cent admitting they stretch it out to two weeks.
Venice Gondola Capsizes After Tourists Refuse To Sit Down And Stop Taking Selfies

Venice Gondola Capsizes After Tourists Refuse To Sit Down And Stop Taking Selfies

A group of tourists in Venice were looking for La Dolce Vita but found La Drenched Vita instead, after a gondola capsized and left them floundering in the canal.
Applications Open For Season Two Of ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’

Applications Open For Season Two Of ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’

Netflix has greenlit a second season of its hugely popular competition reality show ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’, with applications now open for contestants from all over the world.