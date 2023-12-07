Swim Instructor Reveals Important Reason Never To Buy Blue Cozzies For Kids

Nikki Scarnati posted the warning in a now-viral TikTok video explaining why dressing your kids in blue swimming costumes is very dangerous as it makes them difficult to spot when they’re underwater.

US-based Scarnati filmed her daughter in a blue cozzie to demonstrate how easily she camouflaged underwater.

“This is why you do not put your children in blue bathing suits,” she said in the video.

“So this is not a bathing suit my daughter wears on a regular basis. I bought it on clearance specifically for this example for parents who want to learn.

“Look how difficult it is to see her under the water. And this is in calm water, this is not with a whole bunch of other kids playing, splashing around and having a good time.

“Even look in the sunlight, look how difficult it is to see her with the bathing suit on because it’s the same colour as our environment.

“So do not buy blue bathing suits guys. Just don’t do it.”

Instead, Scarnati says to stick to bright, neon colours when buying swimming costumes for your children.

Many fellow lifeguards agreed with Scarnati’s lesson. “This is absolutely right! Any shade of blue is difficult to see, and so is any pastel light colour in general.”

”As a lifeguard, it definitely helps having them in bright colours especially if the pool is busy. Prevent the risk,” another lifeguard added.