Swifties Warned To Be Aware Of Taylor Swift Eras Tour Ticket Scams

The Australian Consumer and Competition Commission's (ACCC) Scamwatch issued the warning after 273 reports of people being scammed into buying nonexistent tickets since they first went live in Australia in June 2023.

Scamwatch reported that the total money lost added up to over $135,000. However, this only accounts for the scams reported, meaning the actual amount of money lost to scams could be in the millions.

ACCC deputy chair Catriona Lowe believes that scam activity will only increase as we inch closer to the February tour dates.

The scams typically involve hackers getting into social media accounts and then making a post, advertising the sale of fake Swift tickets.

Lowe said the scam is a "low act, seeking to take advantage of fans, many of whom are young and are desperately trying to secure a ticket to make their dream of seeing Taylor Swift live come true".

"We are urging fans to be alert to scammers and think twice before seeking to buy a ticket on social media, even if it's from a friend or community page you trust."