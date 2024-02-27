Swifties Upset After Children Fall Asleep At Taylor Swift's Sold-Out Shows

Nova radio program Fitzy & Wippa with Kate Ritchie shared a picture of host Michael' Wippa' Wipfli at one of Swift's sold-out Sydney shows to social media, with the doting dad holding his three-year-old daughter Francesca asleep in his arms.

Unfortunately, what was meant to be a touching father-daughter moment did not play well with Swifties, who took to the comments to air their frustrations.

"THIS is the epitome of selfishness, "wrote one disapproving commenter, who claimed a ticket was wasted.

"I really think there should be an age limit on shows when they are that sold out." wrote another.

"So many people would have paid double to go or would have liked to have attended, but so many families leave halfway through with tired and emotional children," she continued.

One particularly peeved Swiftie called the situation "a complete joke", adding it was "super bloody annoying."

"All these people taking little kids that are asleep half through the concert when others were desperate for tickets & missed out. They haven't even been alive for most of her career".

There was also a lot of support for Wippa and Francesca, with other parents sharing their own similar experiences.

"Haha! Same here. My daughter, who is almost 6, went hard early and had a 40min nap, woke with about 30mins to go and finished strong," wrote one mum, adding "She said it was the best night of her life."

Wippa discussed the outrage on air with co-host Ryan 'Fitzy' Fitzgerald, saying "you obviously don't take a kid along thinking they're going to fall asleep".

Wippa went on to explain Taylor is his young daughter's hero, saying "she stands there at home with a guitar saying 'I'm going to be Taylor Swift'".

"You make anyone's dreams come true and it just happened to be my kid, with the tickets that I paid for," he said.