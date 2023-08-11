The Project

Swifties Are Swarming To Spotlight To Stock Up On Craft Supplies To Create A Must-Have Accessory For Taylor Swift's Tour

Taylor Swift caused a commotion when she announced her Australian Eras Tour, but now Swifties are rushing to Spotlight in order to stock up on craft supplies to make friendship bracelets so they can trade them with others.

During The Eras Tour, it has become a custom for fans to share friendship bracelets as a token or memento to remember the concert. People go to Swift shows stacked with homemade bracelets to trade and share.

The trend was inspired by a lyric in the song ‘You’re on Your Own, Kid’, from the popstar’s album ‘Midnights’.

Swifties have been taking to social media to alert fellow Taylor Swift fans to go to Spotlight and get their supplies.

Some have shown videos of the shelves being quite bare, having been ransacked by people preparing for the concert that is in six months time.

“The organised alphabet letters will save your life,” one fan captioned a TikTok video, telling fans to “RUN to Spotlight.”

@mabeltaylorsversion13 The organised alphbet letters will save your life #erastour #erastouraustralia #erastourmelbourne #erastourfriendshipbracelet #swiftie #swifttok ♬ youre on your own kid - emily ☆

Another fan suggested, “If you have a VIP membership, they are a little cheaper as well and they always have a lot of sales.”

“I may or may not have spent over $100 for beads,” one fan admitted. And honestly, it’s so easy to get carried away when there are so many pretty colours and fun beads.

With so many stores now selling out of beads, fans have been suggesting shopping at other retailers like Kmart, even the online store Temu, to get affordable beads.

“I ordered some on Temu! I also got some beads from Kmart and Look Sharp!,” one person commented.

“My Spotlight has been ransacked! Temu for the win!” another added.

@gabrielle.l.o my job is fun sometimes lol #spotlight #taylorswift #taylorsversion #erastour ♬ TS Albums audio with SPEAK NOW TV - 𝖗𝖊𝖕𝖚𝖙𝖆𝖙𝖎𝖔𝖓
@kristenacarey 4 months of hard work 🥹🤍🫶 #taylorswift #tstheerastoursantaclara #theerastour #friendshipbracelets #taylorswiftedit #taylornation #erastourfriendshipbracelet ♬ The Archer x mirrorball - Jordan Deckrow
