Swiftie Begins Selling Jars Of Rain From A Taylor Swift Concert For Just $250

A deluge of rain hit the Eras Tour, and the fan apparently collected the water and jarred.

Each jar is labelled 'Era's Tour Rain Gillette Stadium', just so you know where it's really from.

And it could be yours for just US$250.

An Instagram post that was shared on the Facebook Marketplace post was quickly inundated with comments asking for more information.

"Floor seats rain or balcony rain?" asked one.

Some were even suspicious if the water was from even inside the stadium.

"Parking lot or stadium rain?" said another.

One keen-eyed reply pointed out the fears were from Happy Valley, a Boston-based weed dispensary.

So for the Swifties who missed out, you can buy *bona-fide* rain from a Taylor concert, throw it over yourself while screaming 'Delicate' in your bedroom, and it will be like you were really there.

Image: Getty/Instagram/onlyinbos