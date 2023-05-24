The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Swiftie Begins Selling Jars Of Rain From A Taylor Swift Concert For Just $250

Swiftie Begins Selling Jars Of Rain From A Taylor Swift Concert For Just $250

A business-savvy Taylor Swift fan is selling rainwater from the musician's concert in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on the weekend.

A deluge of rain hit the Eras Tour, and the fan apparently collected the water and jarred.

Each jar is labelled 'Era's Tour Rain Gillette Stadium', just so you know where it's really from.

And it could be yours for just US$250.

An Instagram post that was shared on the Facebook Marketplace post was quickly inundated with comments asking for more information.

"Floor seats rain or balcony rain?" asked one.

Some were even suspicious if the water was from even inside the stadium.

"Parking lot or stadium rain?" said another.

One keen-eyed reply pointed out the fears were from Happy Valley, a Boston-based weed dispensary.

So for the Swifties who missed out, you can buy *bona-fide* rain from a Taylor concert, throw it over yourself while screaming 'Delicate' in your bedroom, and it will be like you were really there.

Image: Getty/Instagram/onlyinbos

Melburnians Love Trees So Much, They’re Sending Them Love Letters
NEXT STORY

Melburnians Love Trees So Much, They’re Sending Them Love Letters

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Melburnians Love Trees So Much, They’re Sending Them Love Letters

    Melburnians Love Trees So Much, They’re Sending Them Love Letters

    Hopefully, it stays at just letters.
    Madeleine McCann Search Continues As Police Search Portuguese Dam

    Madeleine McCann Search Continues As Police Search Portuguese Dam

    Police and sniffer dogs have been seen scouring a Portuguese dam as the search continues for British toddler Madeleine McCann.
    Melbourne Residents Warned To Check Their Parking Tickets After Fake Fines Have Been Appearing On Cars

    Melbourne Residents Warned To Check Their Parking Tickets After Fake Fines Have Been Appearing On Cars

    Residents in southeast Melbourne have been warned to check their parking fines after reports of fake fines have been placed on their cars.
    Plane Passenger Painting Her Nails During A Flight Branded 'Selfish' By Angry Travellers

    Plane Passenger Painting Her Nails During A Flight Branded 'Selfish' By Angry Travellers

    A plane passenger has infuriated others with a "selfish" act during her flight.
    Geelong Votes To Scrap Australia Day Celebrations

    Geelong Votes To Scrap Australia Day Celebrations

    Another Victorian council has joined the list to have officially scrapped Australia Day celebrations after the Geelong City Council voted to stop recognising the day.