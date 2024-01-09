The Project

Sweetest Trend Sees Adult Grandkids Surprise Grandparents With A Sleepover

A wholesome trend is seeing adult grandkids show up at their grandparent's houses and surprising them with a sleepover.

TikTok has seen a multitude of sweet videos of adult cousins coming together to surprise their grandparents with unexpected sleepovers.

@illianamaggosAll the grandchildren suprising our Yiayia and Papou with a sleepover 🫶🏼🤍♬ New Home - Frozen Silence

A video with over 9.8 million views of Gabriella Artusa and her cousins surprising her Nonna and Nonno had hearts melting all over the world.

The video shows the gaggle of girls giggling as they walk up to the front door playing Toto Cutugno's L'italiano (a banger) when their Nonno opens the door. Her Nonna appears to get emotional when she realises her girls are sleeping over.

"I'm sleeping with you guys!" she exclaims. The video garnered over 1.5 million likes and over 11,000 comments.

"The happiness on their grandparent's faces! Absolutely beautiful!" one person commented.

"This is my favourite trend," another said, while another added, "This is honestly the best trend to happen. we truly don't understand how precious our grandparents are, and nights like this mean the absolute world to them."

@.gabrrieellaa #suprisingmygrandparents #adultsleepover #growingupitalian #italian #italiancheck #italiangirl #italiangrandparents #hardcoreitalians #tiktoktrends #newyorkcity #newyork #nyc @growingupitalian ♬ original sound - Gabriella Artusa

Another video posted by Ashtyn Kingsbury showed her and her cousins walking into their grandparent's home with pizzas. "We came to have a sleepover," she says in the video.

The video gained over 14.4 million views. In the caption, Ashtyn wrote that her grandma said, "You guys made my entire year. I can't wait to tell my friends about this." I'm not crying; you are.

"My [favourite] part of these videos is everyone walking straight into their grandparent's house. No knock or doorbell. Just home," one person commented.

"I always say and make sure to spend time with your grandparents! you'll wish you did one day," another said.

"The feeling of walking into my grandparent's home with siblings and cousins is one I'll never have again. Thank you for reminding me what it felt like," another said.

@ashtynkingsburymy grandma said all night “you guys made my entire year. I can’t wait to tell my friends about this” 😭🥹🫶🏼♬ New Home - Frozen Silence
