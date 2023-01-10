The Project

Sweet Gesture From Jetstar Passenger To Frazzled Mum On Flight

A Canberra woman has seen a barrage of online support for her lovely gesture on a Jetstar flight.

The passenger, Kelly, was flying from Brisbane on a Sunday afternoon when there was a confrontation between a mum and a grumpy passenger.

“I was in shock and didn’t hear the whole exchange,” Kelly explains.

Kelly then helped preoccupy the passenger’s two young children for the remainder of the flight.

Kelly then went to social media to try and find the mum.

“To the beautiful mum of two little ones (James? 3, and a little girl about 1-year-old) on JQ 656 from Brisbane in seats 3D, E, F this afternoon,” wrote Kelly.

“I’m sorry that crusty man sitting next to my husband got grumpy. You’re a great mum. You’re so brave flying solo with two little ones. You didn’t deserve his snarky comments.”

“I wrote this note and was going to give it to you at baggage collection but couldn’t find you,” she explained.”

“I really hope this finds you, wherever you are. Just to know that I am in your corner and not scare you from flying again x. Don’t let him spoil your sparkle xxx.”

Kelly posted a photo of the handwritten note, which has since gone viral.

“How sweet of you to be so kind to her and her two kids; well done.”

“I’m sure this would mean the world to that mumma!” one user commented.

“Good on you for being so kind. We need more people like you, Kel.”

