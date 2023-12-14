Swedish Tourist Gets Slammed For Claiming Aussies Don't Treat Their Dogs As Pets

In a photo set that garnered over 14,000 views, Julia said that one of the culture shocks that she experienced while living in Australia was that "dogs aren't seen as pets."

"They are outdoor animals often used as hunting dogs or to guard the property and can't come inside even if it's pouring down or thunderstorms."

Many Aussies rushed to the comments to dispute this claim.

"It's not true at all — I'm Aussie and have lived here my whole life," one wrote.

"My dog is raised as another kid, and everyone I know loves their dog the same," another added.

"I have 3 dogs and they are spoiled and only go outside when they choose to," one TikToker commented.

Last year, the RSPCA reported that Aussie households spent over $33 billion on their pets, with dog owners specifically spending the most on their beloved pooches.

Although an American tradition, this past Halloween, Australians spent a staggering $490 million on treats, decorations or costumes.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics found that each dog owner spends an estimated $3128 each year, which is about six percent of the personal median income.