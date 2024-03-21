The Project

Swedish Pharmacy Bans Kids From Purchasing Anti-Ageing Skincare

A Swedish pharmacy chain will no longer allow customers under 15 to purchase anti-ageing skincare amid reports of a rise in children using advanced skin care.

The Guardian has reported that Apotek Hjärtat, which has 390 pharmacies across Sweden, will no longer sell anti-ageing skincare to children under 15 unless they have a skin condition or parental consent. 

Advanced skin care products, such as ones that contain AHA acid, BHA acid, vitamin A, vitamin C and enzyme peeling, can potentially damage young skin if used unnecessarily. 

Reports of skincare use among children in Europe have skyrocketed in recent years, with many influenced by social media. 

Annika Svedberg, chief pharmacist at Apotek Hjärtat, said: “Using advanced skin care that, for example, aims to reduce wrinkles and get a more even skin tone is not something a child needs.

“In cases where a child has a skin disease, for example atopic eczema, certain products can also contribute to worsening or reactivating symptoms.”

