Sweden To Join NATO After Support Shown From Türkiye

Sweden is set to join NATO after the Turkish president agreed to support the country’s bid.

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has recommended to his parliament that Sweden’s application to join NATO should go ahead.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg made the announcement.

Stoltenberg oversaw the talks between Erdoğan and the Swedish Prime Minister, Ulf Kristersson.

“I’m glad to announce… that President Erdoğan has agreed to forward the accession protocol for Sweden to the grand national assembly as soon as possible and work closely with the assembly to ensure ratification,” said Stoltenberg.

Kristersson described the moment as a “very good day for Sweden”.

“This feels very good, this has been my aim for a long time, and I believe we had a very fine response today and took a very big step towards membership,” said Kristersson.

US President Joe Biden reacted to the announcement by welcoming the commitment by President Erdoğanto go forward with “swift ratification”.

“I stand ready to work with President Erdoğan and Türkiye on enhancing defence and deterrence in the Euro-Atlantic area. I look forward to welcoming Prime Minister Kristersson and Sweden as our 32nd NATO ally,” a White House statement said.

The breakthrough came on the eve of the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania.

The NATO chief didn’t announce when Sweden will join the alliance, explaining that Erdoğan had agreed to push ratification in parliament “as soon as possible”.



Viral Fake Proposal Trend Has People Fired Up

