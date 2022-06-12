The Project

Sweden Introduces Dirty Talking Public Bins When People Throw Out Litter

Sweden’s public bins now talk dirty to people who use them to throw out their rubbish.

When used, an automated voice will give a sultry thank you.

“Oh right there, yes!” and “Hmmm, yeah, that was crazy good” are two of the replies given.

The bins in the Swedish city of Malmö are intended to create a conversation about the importance of keeping public places clean, said Marie Persson, chief of the city’s roads department.

“[It’s] a new, humorous way to get across our message,” Persson told the Sydsvenskan newspaper.

“The sentences are part of the campaign’s intention to get more people to talk about the dirtiest thing there is: littering. The stuff that ends up in our streets, squares, and sea.”

The city introduced 18 talking bins in 2017, but authorities have since updated the man's voice to the current female voice.

