‘Sweatpant Jeans’ Have Been Dubbed The Gen Z Jegging

Sweatpant jeans are taking social media by storm, with Gen Z shoppers eager to get their hands on the comfy denim alternative. Millennials, however, claim the popular pants are jogging their nostalgic memories of jeggings.

The jeans in question come from New York brand Rag and Bone, who describe the 100 per cent cotton pieces in their Miramar collection as “looks like denim, feels nothing like it”.

The denim dupes have been gaining traction on social media over the past few months, with Rag & Bone’s chief design and merchandising officer Jennie McCormick telling the Wall Street Journal that the company has sold 200,000 units so far this year.

Gen Z shoppers in particular are keen on trying the comfy trackie dacks, with one Tiktoker, Abigail Rachel, saying “the Rag and Bone sweatpant jeans are worth every single penny in my bank account” and another happy customer, Aliya, said “I don’t know how I can ever go back to regular jeans ever again”.

Millennials, on the other hand, are not so impressed with the denim lookalikes, claiming they are just the latest iteration of jeggings.

Content creator Rachel Spencer, 30, told the Journal the pants were “the Gen Z jegging”.

“I’m a millennial, and I never thought I’d be wearing any sort of faux denim again, but here we are.”

The pants also come at a hefty price point, setting shoppers back at least AUD$300 a pair.

@lisateddyyy your prayers for comfy fashion have finally been answered #sweatpantjeans #ragandbone #sweatpants #fashion #fashiontiktok #ragandbonejeans ♬ original sound - @lisateddyyy
@sydneysilverman_Jean sweatpant is the life hack ♬ original sound - Sydney Silverman
