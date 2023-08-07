Suspected Burglar Delays Bike Theft To Spend Time Petting Golden Retriever

The man parks the bike, and tells the dog “you’re so cool, you’re the coolest dog I’ve ever known” while giving it lots of pats.

The “coolest dog ever” then rolls onto its back and the man goes on to give it lots of belly rubs, laughing and saying “I love you too”.

The man asks the dog why they have so much stuff, gesturing at the garage filled with bikes, before making off with an Electra 3-speed bicycle worth approximately $US 1300 ($AU 1,973).

The San Diego Police Department had originally posted the footage in a public call out for information that could help identify the man.

The video instead attracted attention from dog lovers world over, enamoured with the affectionate Golden Retriever.