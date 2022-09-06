Suspect In Canada Stabbing Spree Found Dead, One Still On The Run

The Sanderson brothers are suspected of murdering 10 people and wounding 18 in a stabbing rampage that devastated an indigenous community in Saskatchewan on Sunday, in a country unaccustomed to outbreaks of mass violence.

A mother of two, a first responder and 77-year-old widower were among the victims. Police state some of the attacks were targeted, while others were apparently random.

Canadian police found Damien, 31, on Monday and believe he may have been killed by his brother.

Myles, 30, has been previously wanted for violent crimes and “may have sustained injuries”.

Rhonda Blackmore, commanding officer of the Saskatchewan Royal Canadian Mounted Police said he may be trying to seek medical attention.

With the death of one Sanderson brother and the injury to the other, the casualty count stands at 11 dead and 19 injured.

"We can confirm he has visible injuries. These injuries are not believed to be self-inflicted at this point," Blackmore said without specifying what caused the injuries.

"It is an investigative avenue that we are following up on but we can't say that definitively," Blackmore said about the possibility of Myles killing his brother.

She also warned that police still considered Myles Sanderson a danger to the public, even if he were injured.

Police in the Saskatchewan city of Saskatoon had been searching for Myles Sanderson since May, when he stopped meeting his parole officer after serving a sentence for assault, robbery, mischief and uttering threats, CBC News reported.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the attacks "shocking and heartbreaking" and had spoken with the leadership of the James Smith Cree Nation and Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe to pledge his government's support.

With AAP.