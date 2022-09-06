The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Suspect In Canada Stabbing Spree Found Dead, One Still On The Run

Suspect In Canada Stabbing Spree Found Dead, One Still On The Run

Damien Sanderson, one of the suspects in the stabbing spree in Canada, has been found dead while his brother Myles is still on the run.

The Sanderson brothers are suspected of murdering 10 people and wounding 18 in a stabbing rampage that devastated an indigenous community in Saskatchewan on Sunday, in a country unaccustomed to outbreaks of mass violence.

A mother of two, a first responder and 77-year-old widower were among the victims. Police state some of the attacks were targeted, while others were apparently random.

Canadian police found Damien, 31, on Monday and believe he may have been killed by his brother.

Myles, 30, has been previously wanted for violent crimes and “may have sustained injuries”.

Rhonda Blackmore, commanding officer of the Saskatchewan Royal Canadian Mounted Police said he may be trying to seek medical attention.

With the death of one Sanderson brother and the injury to the other, the casualty count stands at 11 dead and 19 injured.

"We can confirm he has visible injuries. These injuries are not believed to be self-inflicted at this point," Blackmore said without specifying what caused the injuries.

"It is an investigative avenue that we are following up on but we can't say that definitively," Blackmore said about the possibility of Myles killing his brother.

She also warned that police still considered Myles Sanderson a danger to the public, even if he were injured.

Police in the Saskatchewan city of Saskatoon had been searching for Myles Sanderson since May, when he stopped meeting his parole officer after serving a sentence for assault, robbery, mischief and uttering threats, CBC News reported.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the attacks "shocking and heartbreaking" and had spoken with the leadership of the James Smith Cree Nation and Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe to pledge his government's support.

With AAP.

Dozens Of Jetstar Flights Cancelled, With Half Of The Airline’s Longhaul Fleet Grounded
NEXT STORY

Dozens Of Jetstar Flights Cancelled, With Half Of The Airline’s Longhaul Fleet Grounded

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Dozens Of Jetstar Flights Cancelled, With Half Of The Airline’s Longhaul Fleet Grounded

    Dozens Of Jetstar Flights Cancelled, With Half Of The Airline’s Longhaul Fleet Grounded

    Low-cost airline, Jetstar, has apologised to passengers after more flights from Melbourne and Sydney to Bali were cancelled, with half its long-haul fleet now out of service because of maintenance and engineering issues.
    Did Harry Styles Just Spit On Fellow Movie Star Chris Pine?

    Did Harry Styles Just Spit On Fellow Movie Star Chris Pine?

    It certainly looks like Harry Styles spat, and that spit was going in one direction - Chris Pine's pants.
    Teal Winners From The Federal Election Decide To Become Flatmates In Canberra

    Teal Winners From The Federal Election Decide To Become Flatmates In Canberra

    In a scene that would make a great sitcom, it has been revealed that three independent politicians have decided to team up and split some costs.
    Unusual Markings Appearing On Adelaide Homes Uncover Code Believed To Be Used By Burglars

    Unusual Markings Appearing On Adelaide Homes Uncover Code Believed To Be Used By Burglars

    An Adelaide homeowner has taken to Reddit to share images showing three different kinds of markings that were found around their house, but what do they mean?
    TikTok Driver Sparks Debate On The Correct Way To Apply Car Hand Brake

    TikTok Driver Sparks Debate On The Correct Way To Apply Car Hand Brake

    A TikTok debate has erupted over the correct use of a hand brake after an Australian driver asked for advice on how to use her hand brake.