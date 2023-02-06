“Sushi Terrorism” Which Sees People Licking Communal Sauces Is Taking Over Japan, Sparking Outrage

The emergence of a new food prank in Japan, known as “sushi terrorism”, is sparking outrage after several videos of some customers licking and touching food and utensils at sushi-train restaurants went viral.

One video posted to social media has been viewed nearly 40 million times on Twitter, where a customer is filmed licking the top of a communal soy sauce bottle and the rim of tea cups, which they then place back on top of the shelf.

The customer then licks their finger and begins to start touching sushi, passing by their table on the conveyor belt for other customers to potentially eat.

The video, filmed at major sushi chain Sushiro, prompted shares in the company to plummet swiftly, according to the Guardian.

Other videos began to emerge where customers at different chains would place wasabi secretly on passing pieces of sushi or lick communal spoons placed in green tea powder containers.

It’s safe to say the general public was outraged.

“I can no longer go to conveyor belt sushi,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Seeing images like this makes it difficult to go to conveyor belt sushi restaurants. If such people appear, we will have to significantly increase the number of surveillance cameras. The cost... They may have committed the crime lightheartedly, but the damage to the store is immeasurable. Still so pathetic…” another added.

