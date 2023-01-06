The Project

Survey Reveals The Behaviours We Think Are ‘Un-Australian’

If you've ever succumbed to a pricey watermelon, supported New Zealand or eaten a pie with cutlery you have committed the grave crime of being "un-Australian".

A survey of 1075 people by YouGov in December revealed the nation's top un-Australian irks, while also highlighting that the majority of people think the insult is overused.

About 55 per cent thought a supermarket charging $34 for a watermelon was un-Australian, while 47 per cent said not knowing who Shane Warne was ranked highly on their list.

Getting married on grand final day and supporting New Zealand in any competition offended the Australian sensibilities of about two in five people surveyed.

Eating a pie with a knife and fork, not knowing which teams were in State of Origin, and a Bunnings without a sausage sizzle were also deemed un-Australian.

Even the economy was not immune, as one in three of those surveyed declared rising interest rates and property prices worthy of the insult.

However, the Australian Lamb's research also showed 61 per cent of men and 46 per cent of women thought the term was overused in 2022.

The jibe is most used by millennials, as about three in five said they've used the term or been called un-Australian themselves. The survey result coincides with the release of Australian Lamb's annual marketing push ahead of Australia Day on January 26. A short video shows people banished to "Un-Australia" for crimes against Australia.

Un-Australian crimes include switching off Test cricket and not knowing the second verse to the Cold Chisel song Khe Sanh.

AAP with The Project

