Survey Reveals That Millennials And Gen Z's Big Hate Is... Picking Up The Phone To Chat

The survey on office culture - which was bizarrely completed by a British betting website (hey, any publicity is publicity, right?) - found that Millennials and Gen Z found speaking on the phone to be aggressive, confrontational, and stressful, and would prefer for the old ring-a-ding to be banned completely and thrown into a ding-dong-ditch.

Seventy-eight per cent of respondents also admitted to ignoring calls when they did not recognise the caller’s number in case it led to a confrontational encounter. Why address what you can avoid or address at a hands distance over email?

The survey also found nine in ten want a four-day working week.

If any of this surprises you, I ask, have you ever even worked in an office?