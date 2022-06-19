The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Survey Reveals That Millennials And Gen Z's Big Hate Is... Picking Up The Phone To Chat

Survey Reveals That Millennials And Gen Z's Big Hate Is... Picking Up The Phone To Chat

A survey of British Gen Z’s and Millennial office workers has found they would much rather communicate via online messages, text and email than pick up the phone for a chat.

The survey on office culture - which was bizarrely completed by a British betting website (hey, any publicity is publicity, right?) - found that Millennials and Gen Z found speaking on the phone to be aggressive, confrontational, and stressful, and would prefer for the old ring-a-ding to be banned completely and thrown into a ding-dong-ditch.

Seventy-eight per cent of respondents also admitted to ignoring calls when they did not recognise the caller’s number in case it led to a confrontational encounter. Why address what you can avoid or address at a hands distance over email?

The survey also found nine in ten want a four-day working week.

If any of this surprises you, I ask, have you ever even worked in an office?

Our Phones Could Be The Reason Why We Are Losing Our Memory
NEXT STORY

Our Phones Could Be The Reason Why We Are Losing Our Memory

Advertisement

Related Articles

Our Phones Could Be The Reason Why We Are Losing Our Memory

Our Phones Could Be The Reason Why We Are Losing Our Memory

A new report has suggested that the increased reliance on our smartphones could be the reason for memory loss.
F1 Driver Guanyu Zhou Credits Halo For Saving His Life After Horrific Crash At The British Grand Prix

F1 Driver Guanyu Zhou Credits Halo For Saving His Life After Horrific Crash At The British Grand Prix

F1 driver Guanyu Zhou has credited the halo head protection system for saving his life after a horror crash during the British Grand Prix.
Health Officials Open To The Possibility Of Bringing Back Mask Mandates

Health Officials Open To The Possibility Of Bringing Back Mask Mandates

Queensland Chief Health Officer John Gerrard has admitted there is increasing pressure to bring back mask mandates.
Aussie National Treasures, The Wiggles, Have Made It To The Cover Of Rolling Stone Magazine

Aussie National Treasures, The Wiggles, Have Made It To The Cover Of Rolling Stone Magazine

The Wiggles have made history (again!) as they grace the cover of the iconic Rolling Stone magazine.
Disney’s Mickey Mouse Could Lose Exclusivity Rights Within Two Years As Copyright Expires

Disney’s Mickey Mouse Could Lose Exclusivity Rights Within Two Years As Copyright Expires

Iconic Disney character, Mickey Mouse could become part of the public domain as the character reaches the 95-year mark, the point where U.S. copyright laws that state intellectual property on artistic work expire.