Survey Reveals That Cats Love Playing Fetch But Only With Certain People

The study, published in Scientific Reports, revealed that feline fetching typically begins during kittenhood, and that the majority fetch objects instinctively, often without any specific training.

Toys were the most popular items fetched, followed by spherical objects such as baubles and crumpled pieces of paper. In a strange turn, cosmetics also proved to be extremely popular.

Some cats displayed individual preferences, only interacting with particular items, playing with certain people, or fetching at specific times.

In the survey, pet owners were asked to describe what their cat's version of fetch involved.

While some retrieved objects and delivered them back to their humans, others brought the object part of the way back or even dropped it further away.

It was also found that cats often initiated and concluded fetch games, indicating a perceived sense of control that researchers believe is beneficial for cat welfare and the cat-owner relationship.

Jemma Forman, a doctoral researcher at the University of Sussex and first author of the paper, said, "It's a misconception that cats are not very sociable with their owners."

Encouraging people to respond to their cats' play preferences, Forman went on to say, "...not all cats will want to play fetch, but if they do, it's likely they will have their own particular way of doing so."