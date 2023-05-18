Survey Finds People Are Way Too Tired To Pick Up Healthy Habits

The YouGov poll of 2,086 UK adults found that 35 per cent of people feel too tired to start eating healthier or exercising.

The poll was undertaken on behalf of the World Cancer Research Fund (WCRF) to expose the barriers preventing people from picking up healthy habits.

Twenty-nine per cent of men and 40 per cent of women said they were “feeling too tired” when asked what was stopping them from eating more healthily and exercising more often.

Thirty-eight per cent cited that a “lack of motivation” was stopping them from picking up healthier habits.

Other barriers included the cost of food (30%), lack of time (26%), and work/life balance (25%). People also found the cost of buying a gym membership or workout equipment to also be a barrier (25%). Lack of confidence (16%) and not knowing where to start their fitness journey (12%) were also found to be barriers.

The WRCF health information and promotion manager said, “People have busy schedules, and we know that, for many, the last thing they might want to do when they are tired or lacking in motivation is to start cooking from scratch or going to the gym.”

WCRF, along with Cancer Research UK, has estimated that 40% of all cases of cancer could be avoided if people lead healthier lives. Avoiding smoking, avoiding sunburn, being active and eating healthier are some of the ways to avoid having a higher risk of cancer.

To help people start building healthier habits, the WCRF will be launching an eight-week healthy living plan.