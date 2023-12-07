The Project

Survey Finds One In Five Men Are Wearing The Same Pair Of Underwear For A Whole Week

A new study has found that 20 per cent of British men are wearing the same pair of dirty underwear for an entire week, with 5 per cent admitting they stretch it out to two weeks.

The survey, conducted by UK retailer Currys, asked over 2000 Brits about their washing habits, and found that only 54 per cent of men are changing their briefs or boxers with every wear, compared to 81 per cent of women. 

The study found Brits are facing more than a few difficulties when it comes to laundry, with one in ten not understanding what any of the settings on their washing machine mean and nearly a quarter of all survey respondents admitting to not cleaning their washing machines enough. 

Not only that, but 65 per cent of respondents admitted to damaging or shrinking their clothes in the washing machine. 

