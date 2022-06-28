The Project

Survey Finds Majority Of Americans Believe They Could Be An Action Movie Hero

A surprising outcome of a survey finds that most Americans honestly believe they have what it takes to be an action movie star without specialised training, even performing their own stunts.

A survey of 2,000 US residents found that the majority of them, 57 per cent, genuinely believe they could be an action movie superhero. 

Almost 6 in 10 of respondents felt they had what it takes to be a good action hero, with the majority believing they would not need specialised training and could perform their own stunts.

Many of the survey respondents felt that they would be able to perform the stunts due to their ‘fitness training’, with some adding that action movies even inspired their training. 

Another 57% of the hero-wannabees said they would feel more motivated upon finishing a high-intensity flick than before, with action movies influencing their desire to get fit.  

So what about the rest of the study respondents? Surprisingly, many of them felt although they would not quite be an ‘action hero’ they could do pretty well elsewhere. 

47% of respondents stated they could likely do well on a physical challenge show such “Wipeout.” 

Well, good on them; if only we were all as humble. 

