Survey Finds A Quarter Of People Want To Work Remotely So They Can Live Abroad

Now, a survey conducted by International money app Zing questioned 2,000 UK-based adults and found that 23 per cent of people want to be able to WFA (work from abroad).

Gen Z is leading the way with this statistic, as around 44 per cent of people aged 18 to 24 say they believe that if they’re able to work remotely, that should extend itself to international relocation.

Millennials are also keen, 35 per cent of them say they’d like to be able to work from a foreign country, while Gen X and the baby boomers are much less inclined.

Fair enough, the older generations have likely done their travels and they’re probably set in their ways now with the same old office and car parking space they’ve known and pretended to love for decades.

But for the younger generations, working from abroad is the dream!

Plus, there’s that deliciously grey area of which time zone to abide by and when. You may have to take a lunchtime call at your 4 pm, which opens up the discussion for when you can have your first cocktail of the day; Your 2 o’clock or your head office’s.

James Allen, founder and CEO of Zing said, “Remote working presents exciting opportunities including the chance to immerse yourself in different cultures over an extended period.”

Hell yeah, it does, James. Happy hour starts at breakfast!

Among the Brits, Spain is the top choice for people who want to work overseas, with 40 per cent of all age groups saying they would like to work from there.

Australia was fourth on the list of preferred destinations to work from for the Brits, and one can only assume that’s because most of them end up moving here for good anyway.