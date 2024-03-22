Surgeons Transplant Genetically Modified Pig Kidney Into Human In World-First

The procedure is the first of its kind, marking a major medical milestone that could help thousands suffering from kidney failure.

Surgeons at the Massachusetts General Transplant Center in Boston declared the four-hour surgery a success, with patient Richard Slayman recovering well and expected to be discharged soon.

The procedure “marks a major milestone in the quest to provide more readily available organs to patients,” the hospital said in a statement.

Slayman had previously received a human kidney transplant in 2018, but had to resume dialysis when it began to show signs of failure five years later.

Slayman suffered several complications from dialysis, leading his doctors to suggest that he try a pig kidney.

"I saw it not only as a way to help me, but a way to provide hope for the thousands of people who need a transplant to survive," Slayman said in a statement provided by the hospital.