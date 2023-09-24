Surgeons Perform Second Pig-To-Human Heart Transplant To Save Dying Man

A couple of days post-surgery, the 58-year-old Navy veteran was sitting upright, cracking jokes and snorting and squealing. No, but he was in good spirits.

If, like me, you're thinking, “Why is a pig heart the only option?” It’s because human hearts aren’t readily available.

In fact, last year in the U.S. there were 4100 heart transplants but the need is much higher, and so only those with the highest possible survival rates are eligible.

“At least now I have hope and I have a chance,” Lawrence Faucette, from Frederick, Maryland, said in a video recorded by the hospital before the operation. “I will fight tooth and nail for every breath I can take.”

Doctors are over the moon, naturally, but a great deal of pressure is on them in the months to come.

“You know, I just keep shaking my head – how am I talking to someone who has a pig heart?” Dr. Bartley Griffith, who performed the transplant, told The Associated Press.

The same medical team performed the world's first transplant but the patient died just a couple of months after when his body rejected the organ.

The pig heart has 10 genetic modifications, eliminating some pig genes and introducing some human ones to make the heart more likely to be accepted by the human immune system.