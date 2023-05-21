The Project

Surgeon In Germany Fired After Having Hospital Cleaner Assist During Amputation Surgery

A surgeon in Germany has been fired after they had a hospital cleaner assist during an amputation procedure.

Mainz University Hospital admitted the incident happened in 2020.

Local public broadcaster SWR reported the hospital expressed its regret at the situation, and said there were no complications following the toe amputation.

The surgeon went ahead with the surgery despite there being no qualified assistant available, said the hospital’s chief executive, Norbett Pfeiffer. 

SWR reported the surgeon asked the cleaner to hold the patient’s leg down, after they became restless during the operation. The patient has received a local anaesthetic for the procedure.

The cleaner was also asked to hand the surgeon instruments during the procedure.

A hospital manager realised the incident had occurred after seeing the cleaner standing with bloody gauze pads in the operating theatre.

