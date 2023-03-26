The Project

Supposedly, Only People Under 25 Can Hear This Sound Properly

A viral TikTok trend has people listening to a specific sound but apparently only people under 25 can actually hear it.

But don’t worry if you can’t hear it, because it really hurts.

The trend has those participating listen to a piercing high-pitched sound until you can no longer hear the frequency.

This ‘mosquito tone’ hits a frequency of 17.4kHz that apparently only those around the age of 25 are able to hear the high-pitched noise all the way until the end of the clip.

The video posted by 32-year-old Maylinn Storbakken has over 77.4 million views and 8.4 million likes.

The clip shows Storbakken unaffected by the noise, while her 17-year-old niece Carmen Elisabeth Bakklund covering her ears to muffle the painful sound.

“I turned my volume all the way up and I stuck the speaker practically in my ear… There's a lil something. Meanwhile my 17-year-old runs away,” one user commented.

“My parents think I’m faking,” another person said.

“I think my kids are pranking me,” one parent said.

“I’m 38 and barely heard it. My 3-year-old went nuts.”

“Had it at very low volume and it hurts my brain.”

@maystoo_88 @carmenelisabeeth #fyp #imold ♬ Under age of 25 - Metzie
