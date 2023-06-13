The Project

Support For Voice To Parliament At "Tipping Point" After New Poll Reveals "No" Vote Now In Majority

Support for the Voice is dwindling after a new survey revealed the majority of Australians would vote "No" if the referendum were to be held today.

For the first time, support for the referendum surrounding the Indigenous Voice has fallen below a majority, with a new poll revealing 51 per cent of Australians would vote No.

The survey, conducted by research firm Resolve, polled around 1,600 Aussies and revealed 49 per cent planned to vote "Yes" and 51 per cent "No".

The Resolve survey is the first major poll to show "No" has a majority and the first to show three states have shifted to the "No" side.

"The No voters report being more committed in their choice than the Yes voters," Resolve director Jim Reed told the Sydney Morning Herald.

"Almost all voters have now heard of the Voice, but only 30 per cent say they could confidently explain it to someone else. This suggests that the more people hear about the Voice, the more they are voting 'No', and not understanding the detail is likely a part of that."

The strongest objections to the Voice were shown to be in Queensland, with only 44 per cent of voters in favour of the Voice, followed by South Australia (48 per cent support) and Western Australia (49 per cent support).

Tasmania (57 per cent), Victoria (56 per cent) and NSW (53 per cent) were all shown to be the biggest supporters.

The poll, however, is based on a small sample size that Reed said should be treated with caution.

